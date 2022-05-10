‘Really lucky to be out here’: Diggins, U.S. Cross Country Ski Team training at snowy Mt. Bachelor this week

(Update: Adding video, comments by Jessie Diggins, Ski team program director)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the next two weeks, members of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team will be calling Mt. Bachelor home.

And after 88 inches of snowfall over the past 30 days, Mt. Bachelor is firing for the team.

“The conditions are absolutely phenomenal," Ski Team member Jessie Diggins told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday. "We've been coming to Bend as a national team for sort of our kickoff camp for many, many, many years now.”

The three-time Olympic medalist knows a thing a two about training for the FIS World Cup season.

And just about every year, that training starts here, at Mt. Bachelor.

“We feel really lucky to be out here,” Diggins said.

Diggins and the rest of the team are holding their first camp of the season at Mt. Bachelor, as they do almost every year.

Program Director Chris Grover said, “It's probably the camp that never changes, because it's been such a high-quality camp for us. There's always reliable snow for us here.”

He said Bachelor having snow this late into the year is a huge advantage.

“We can do a lot of roller-skiing also, for dry land training, and that's pretty good,” Grover said. “However, you really can't ever replace being on snow.”

Not only the conditions, but Diggins said the terrain is great for training to compete on trails all over the world.

“There's a lot of really good flow here in Bend,” the bronze and silver medalist from Beijing said. “You have some downhills with corners that are a little more challenging, so you can practice your footwork. And then you also have some really great up hills, with a lot of good transitions.”

And this being the first time this team is together, it’s always a crucial opportunity.

“(We) really work on that team-building and build our new team chemistry as one big squad,” Diggins said.

Diggins also mentioned what a great response the team gets from the Mt. Bachelor community. One Nordic skier dropped off cookies for the team on Tuesday.