Philadelphia scores early and goes on to down Portland 2-0

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag scored in the opening minutes and the Philadelphia Union went on to defeat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday night.

Sergio Santos also scored for the Union (6-1-6), who came in with a streak of five straight draws. Goalkeeper Andre Blake finished with his sixth clean sheet of the season.

The Timbers (3-5-6) lost their second straight after falling 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

The Union jumped in front in the fifth minute on Gazdag’s falling down bicycle kick into the bottom right corner. Gazdag leads Philadelphia with seven goals.

Santos scored on a header in the 48th minute to double Philadelphia’s lead. Shortly thereafter, Santos was subbed out for 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson.

Sebastian Blanco appeared to score in the 69th minute, beating a pair of defenders in a scramble in front of the net. But video review determined Santiago Moreno was offside prior to the goal.

Timbers defender Eryk Williamson had to be subbed off in the 13th minute with an injury. He was replaced by Moreno.

It was a setback for Williamson, who was eyeing a return to the U.S. national team after recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained last August.

It was Philadelphia’s third win in 12 all-time games against the Timbers.

