235-team youth baseball tournament returns to Bend this weekend; 25 local teams competing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend, 210 youth baseball teams from across the region and their coaches and families are coming to Central Oregon to compete along with 25 local teams in the Bend Memorial Day Bash.

The three-day tournament is put on by West Coast Premier Tournaments and is in partnership with Bend-La Pine's high school baseball programs.

The tournament is taking place at 15 different fields over the course of the weekend, including all the Bend-La Pine high school fields, Redmond High School fields, Bend Park and Rec fields, and Vince Genna Stadium.

The local clubs include AIA Athletics, CO Crush, Bend Elks, Dingers, Double Play, Jr. Cougars and Sunwest.

Noah Chast is meeting with the West Coast Premier Tournaments director and a local coach and player, and will have those interviews tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.