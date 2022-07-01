Seven Bend Endurance Academy athletes headed to USA Climbing’s Youth National Championships in Chicago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy is sending seven athletes to USA Climbing's Youth National Championships in Chicago. These athletes have been competing in the three disciplines of bouldering, lead/toprope, and speed climbing over the past nine months.

On their journey to Nationals, the climbers must compete at Local, Regional, and Divisional competitions to move on through to the next round. In order to compete at Nationals in their chosen discipline, climbers must place in the top 6 in the Division, which is made up of all youth climbers from Oregon and Washington.

The athletes will be competing with hundreds of others from around the United States, coming together to try their best on the hardest climbs possible. You can tune in to the live stream to watch our athletes compete at the USA Climbing YouTube page. Three coaches will accompany our athletes:

Mira Capicchioni FYA

Drew Childers MYA

Virginia Johnson FJR

Katie Lindsay FJR

Shae McCarl FYB

Nathanial Perullo MYB

Wyatt Perullo MYB

Boulder Qualifiers and Semis July 25-26

Boulder Finals July 27

Speed Qualifiers and Semis July 28

Speed Final July 29

Lead/TR Qualifiers July 29-30

Lead/TR Semi and Finals July 31

Location

First Ascent Arlington Heights

3400 West Stonegate Blvd

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.

Donating money to the Academy is a great way to support our mission and vision. Our programs charge tuition but we do not turn children away because of what they can afford. We run a very lean company with low overhead and use our resources efficiently. Business sponsorships, fundraisers and events are important for our success, but it is still individual donors — our families — who give the most!

Individuals: Individuals may make tax-deductible donations because we are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We also accept gear donations like bicycles, skis and other sport equipment that we use as loaners or provide to kids in need.

Businesses: Businesses may sponsor the Academy, our vans, uniforms or one of our events.