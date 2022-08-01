OSAA, Oregon Athletic Officials Association recruiting officials for fall HS sports seasons

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school fall sports seasons. There is an immediate need for officials in football, volleyball and soccer.

Register at

www.osaa.org/officials

Find the nearest officials association at

www.newofficials.org

Becoming a high school official has several benefits, including staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money.

“Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” said Jack Folliard, OAOA's executive director. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.”

The registration period for football, volleyball and soccer officials ends Sept. 30, 2022.

Visit www.osaa.org/officials to register for the fall season.

The Oregon Athletic Officials Association, “Dedicated to the Advancement of High School Officiating in Oregon”, includes more than 2,300 certified officials in volleyball, soccer, football, cheerleading, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball.