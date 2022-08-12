‘It was a foul ball!’: Bend North coach seeks Little League apology for call that cost them the game

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are fantastic ways to win -- and just as many heartbreaking ways to lose.

The Bend North 12-U Little League team was in a tie game in extra innings Thursday with a chance to go to the Little league World Series in Williamsport, Pa., something every little leaguer dreams of.

A Washington batter hit a ball down the third base line, one umpire called it fair and one called it foul. The play would score the winning run. After a few minutes of looking at replay, the head umpire called the ball fair, which gave Washington a 3-2 win over Bend.

"It was a foul ball," Head Coach Brett Hartlaub told NewsChannel 21 Friday.

Hartlaub said he'd like the Little League World Series to expand to 11 teams and in include Oregon in the final tournament.

"In the Little League rulebook, if one umpire calls it foul and one umpire calls it fair, the foul call overrules the fair call," Hartlaub said.

