600 runners take part in Haulin’ Aspen trail run through dusty and rocky terrain

Some 600 runners lined up at the starting line for a trail run early Saturday morning. They hit the ground running for Haulin' Aspen. The races of three lengths began and ended at Wanoga Sno-Park west of Bend, where runners experienced dusty and rocky terrain, with several elevation changes. There were a full marathon, half-marathon, and a 6 1/2-mile run. Aid stations were there stocked with water, electrolyte drinks and gels.

