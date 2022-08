Young riders were soaring down mount bachelor on their bikes on Sunday in the sixth year of GraviCross . Riders had to navigate downhill riding-- slope styling and gravel-grinding conditions. It was a chance for kids and teens to have their own race events, known as GromCross and KidCross, five miles of riding through the rocky terrain. The event was presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

