Columbia River Circuit Rodeo Finals return to the Fairgrounds in Redmond
The Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo is back at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. We talked to some competitors Thursday about the big event.
The Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo is back at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. We talked to some competitors Thursday about the big event.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.