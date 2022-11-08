Bend Endurance Academy winter programs open

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy Winter Programs are open! We are excited to offer both rock climbing and Nordic skiing programs for this winter season, with programs for the youngest participants, through advanced teams.

Enter the Nordic Skiing world with Bend Endurance Academy! We’re not only offering programs for beginners through advanced skiers, but we’re also hiring additional Nordic coaches. Contact us for more information and applications. Homeschool programs cater to those with a more flexible schedule, for kindergarten through 8th grade. The new Advanced Skate team has just a couple openings left! Advanced Skate will build on technique and skill to help you gain speed and endurance, in order to bridge the gap to higher-level skiing.

The Rock Climbing Program is offering both development and competitive programs this winter, with options for elementary through high schoolers! We focus on developing youth athletes with a passion for the sport, helping them reach their personal climbing goals. Keep an eye out for our Outdoor Rock

Climbing programs in the spring, where we’ll head out to Smith Rock State Park, and other local crags.

The Bend Endurance Academy is committed to providing engaging, inclusive, and educational programs. We also understand that participation in youth sports can be costly since equipment, travel, and maintenance expenses add up. Bend Endurance Academy’s programs strive to be affordable and accessible to all. We believe that opportunity and access is the best path to success for youth athletes. As a nonprofit organization, our aim is to keep program tuition affordable for families in Central Oregon and offset actual program costs through various fundraising efforts including corporate sponsorship, grants, and individual donations.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses. For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

Mission:

The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Vision:

A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.

Donate:

Donating money to the Academy is a great way to support our mission and vision. Our programs charge tuition but we do not turn children away because of what they can afford. We run a very lean company with low overhead and use our resources efficiently. Business sponsorships, fundraisers and events are important for our success, but it is still individual donors — our families — who give the most!

Individuals: Individuals may make tax-deductible donations because we are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We also accept gear donations like bicycles, skis and other sport equipment that we use as loaners or provide to kids in need.

Businesses: Businesses may sponsor the Academy, our vans, uniforms or one of our events.