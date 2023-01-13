Culver and other C.O. high schools looking to prove themselves at Oregon Wrestling Classic

(Update: Adding video, comments from Culver wrestlers and coach)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thousands of young athletes are in Central Oregon for three days of competition at the Oregon Wrestling Classic at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Several of the top-ranked wrestlers are from this area.

Last year’s state title-winning Culver Bulldogs are ready to face their opponent's best at this year's Classic, including Debren Sanabria, a senior 113-pound wrestler for Culver.

“Of course we have a huge target on our back, but we’re pretty confident,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria thinks his Bulldogs can win another state title, and he wants to claim one of his own.

“Seeing another kid in another color singlet, just makes me want to rip his head off,” Sanabria said.

The Oregon Wrestling Classic is held every year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, and hosts more than 3,000 wrestlers each year.

Last year’s Class 3A state champion La Pine Hawks, and the 4A and 5A schools from Crook County, Madras, Redmond, Sisters and Bend will compete throughout the three-day tournament.

J.D. Alley, the Culver wrestling head coach, knows his team has a target on its back.

“I think we’re up for the task here and my kids always rise to the challenge here at the Classic,” Alley said. “I think it's going to be a great weekend for us.”

One main driver in Culver's success is their reigning heavyweight state champion, senior Wylie Johnson.

“I’m just trying to prove myself and that I can do it again,” Johnson said.

The Bulldogs had a big lead in their opening duel against Toledo, mostly due to forfeits.

When it came to the heavyweight match-up, Johnson got caught in some early trouble, nearly getting pinned.

But he held on, and was able to strike quickly for the match-ending pin.

Sanabria is impressed by the team's support and connection.

“Not just a team but a family, we come together, we cheer each other on and we leave everything on the mat,” Sanabria said.

Coach Alley has faith in his guys, but experienced emotion like anyone else during Johnson's close win.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. But you know, I was hoping,” Alley said.