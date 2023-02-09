RPA Nordic Ski Team experiencing success in races this winter

REDMOND, Oregon (KTVZ) – The five students who make up the Redmond Proficiency Academy Nordic Ski Team have had a successful season so far, experiencing some top five and top 10 race finishes this winter, according to Coach Julie Howland.

“This is such a great group, they are all doing well and are super-motivated to improve,” Howland said. “I am impressed with their determination, perseverance and support for their teammates.”

Howland said that students junior Alex Larson, senior Benjamin Barrie, freshman Kian Fineran, freshman Lena Appleby and sophomore Vivian McDonald, have made great progress with their skiing skills, and are improving with race results as well, gains that bode well for the team’s future.

Team co-captain Alex Larson has four top 10 finishes in the four high school races he’s competed in this year, which has him working his way into the ranks of Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation Club skiers, a premier local competitive skiing club that has skiers competing regionally, as well as a few competing nationally and internationally.

Larson also won his age division in the 30km Sun Valley Boulder Mountain Tour in Sun Valley, Idaho this past weekend. The popular event sees top racers from across the Northwest.

“Nordic skiing is a super fun activity and made even better by the great community created by the Redmond Community Nordic Ski Team,” Larson said. The RPA team trains with skiers from Ridgeview High School and Redmond High School.

Howland said she is looking forward to the team’s continued success during the rest of this season, and that the future of the team is strong with multiple skiers returning next year.

The team is already recruiting skiers for next winter. No experience is necessary for the sport.

RPA has two more racing events this year, with a race at Mt. Hood Meadows this weekend and the State High School Nordic Championship races held at Mt. Bachelor Feb. 24-25.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.