today at 7:16 PM
Published 11:46 AM

Snow falls, fittingly, as Bachelor Butte Dog Derby dog sled races return to Wanoga Sno-Park

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The 11th Bachelor Butte Dog Derby this weekend has meant a return to racing sled dogs in the Cascades near Bend.  

The Friday-through-Sunday dog sled racing event, sponsored by the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association. is an opportunity for Central Oregonians to experience dogs competing against one another on world-class terrain. 

Organizers said the courses were challenging, with snow falling at Wanoga Sno-Park for much of Saturday, but it's more about the get-togethers and camaraderie than the competition.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

