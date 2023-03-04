Snow falls, fittingly, as Bachelor Butte Dog Derby dog sled races return to Wanoga Sno-Park

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The 11th Bachelor Butte Dog Derby this weekend has meant a return to racing sled dogs in the Cascades near Bend.

The Friday-through-Sunday dog sled racing event, sponsored by the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association. is an opportunity for Central Oregonians to experience dogs competing against one another on world-class terrain.

Organizers said the courses were challenging, with snow falling at Wanoga Sno-Park for much of Saturday, but it's more about the get-togethers and camaraderie than the competition.