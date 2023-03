Noah Chast reports live from the state 5A Basketball Tournament in Corvallis, where the Summit boys knocked off North Eugene 75-53 in their Wednesday quarterfinal and advanced to Thursday evening's semifinals. They'll face Redmond, who topped Mtn. View 62-49 in an all-C.O. quarterfinal.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

