Pro snowboarders at Mt. Bachelor for women’s progression session

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend, Mt. Bachelor is hosting a women's progression session for female riders, with two pro snowboarders helping with instruction.

Check out the details below in the Mt. Bachelor news release:

WHAT: On March 25 & 26,Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort is hosting Women’s Progression Sessions. This woman-centric initiative will bring together like-minded passionate riding enthusiasts of varying ages and abilities, where skiers and snowboarders can work with female progression coaches to grow their skills in a supportive and progressive environment.

As part of the greater Woodward mission, the teams at Mt. Bachelor strive to inspire the next generation of sports experiences through intuitive programming and in the innovative environments of the Woodward Mountain Parks.

Mt. Bachelor is collaborating with the US Ski/Snowboard Team to bring in snowboard slopestyle athlete Jade Thurgood and halfpipe athlete Zoe Kalapos for this fun filled weekend. They will be riding around with clinic participants, stoking out competitors and spectators at the freestyle jam competition and connecting with the community at an athlete meet and greet/signing.

Day one will feature ‘tips,’ within Freestyle and Freeride clinics, while day two will feature ‘tricks,’ with a Freestyle Jam competition held in the afternoon in the new Woodward Mini Pipe. Guests will enjoy Woodward swag, giveaways and prizes from Burton, Go Pro and Gatorade.

WHO: Participants must be 13+ and able to safely and confidently navigate turning, stopping and ride deemed blue terrain. Groups will be broken out based on ability: ‘Up and Coming’ or ‘Lets Rip.’

Up and Coming: Skiers or Snowboards with riders that can competently navigate their way down the mountain but are still working on the fundamentals on groomers or warming up to riding different terrain or venture into PP3 to Otter Rock.

Let's Rip: Skiers or Snowboarders with intermediate to advanced riding abilities. Who are stoked to navigate different terrain or venture into Otter Rock or Cannon Beach.

WHERE: Mt. Bachelor

WHEN: Events will take place Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Complete Schedule:

Saturday 3/25 Woodward Tips (Clinic) Day

8:00 A.M. Movement with Sarah from ‘Mobility Duo’ in upper West Village lodge

9:15 A.M. Meet for clinics at the Woodward Windblade at the top of the hot walk

11:30 A.M. Break for Lunch

2:00 P.M. Clinics End

2:30 P.M. Athlete ‘Meet and Greet’ / Signing with Jade Thurgood & Zoe Kalapos and Sign-ups for Sunday’s Mini Pipe Comp in the Cocoas Lounge of West Village Lodge

Sunday 3/26 Woodward Tricks (Mini Pipe) Comp Day

9:30 A.M. Warm-ups

10:30 A.M. First drops for ‘Up and Coming’

11:00 A.M. DJ Josie starts mixing beats in the Woodward Boombox

1:00 P.M. First drop for ‘Let’s Rip’

3:00 P.M. Awards at the Woodward Boombox

HOW: Cost is $20 and participants must have a valid pass product or ticket to participate. All participants will receive a Woodward Swag Bag. For more information or to register, visit: https://shop.mtbachelor.com/s/events-2/p/womens-progression-session.