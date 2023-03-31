Pro lacrosse player joining Thump Lacrosse in Bend as new director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lacrosse is growing rapidly around the state, and right here in Central Oregon.

Pro lacrosse player Brent Adams has shown his worth on the professional landscape, but wants to do his part to make Bend the next hotbed for lacrosse talent.

He’s bringing his expertise to the Thump Lacrosse Club, as the new director of lacrosse.

“Just caught my eye every time I came here," Adams said of Bend. "Just the enthusiasm for the sport is through the roof.”

Noah Chast will have more from Adams tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.