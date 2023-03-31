‘Something special about this sport’: Pro player bringing new energy to Thump Lacrosse

(Update: Adding video, comments by Brent Adams)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lacrosse in Central Oregon is growing rapidly, and it just got an experienced professional to up its game even more.

Pro lacrosse player Brent Adams has shown his worth on the professional landscape, but wants to do his part to make Bend the next hotbed for lacrosse talent.

He’s bringing his expertise to the Thump Lacrosse Club, as the new director of lacrosse.

“Just caught my eye every time I came here," Adams said of Bend. "Just the enthusiasm for the sport is through the roof.”

Adams has coached all over the country and has more than a decade of professional lacrosse experience in the NLL and PLL.

“You know, seeing somebody that has played professionally, and the enthusiasm that I have when I coach and just get out on the field, I think resonates with a lot of people,” Adams said. “So people have told me.”

He said Central Oregon has a growing lacrosse community, and he believes his presence will help encourage more kids to get involved at a young age.

“You know my focus is getting kids to pick up the stick for the first time,” Adams said. “Really something special to me is seeing a kid run out to the field for the first time with a stick and seeing the joy in their face, and really wanting to spread that throughout this community.”

The ultimate goal is to get more kids playing in college, strengthening the sport as a whole and creating more opportunities for aspiring athletes.

The 32-year-old is hoping to make a pro team again this year.

While he’s won a championship and been selected to two all-star games in his career, he notes the pro side of things still has some growing to do, but is trending in the right direction.

The more young players getting involved, the more playing options down the road.

“Anything you can do to get a stick in your hand is really just a great opportunity to be a part of a special community, and there's something special about this sport,” Adams said.

The high school lacrosse season is going on now. Plus, summer registration for Thump Lacrosse is open.