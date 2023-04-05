‘Giddy up!’: High Desert Stampede gets underway in the Redmond rodeo’s seventh year

(Update: adding video, comments from chairman, rodeo clown)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The first rodeo of the season on the West Coast has arrived, ready to ride at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

The High Desert Stampede began Wednesday night for a four-day run of top-flight cowboy and cowgirl action into the weekend.

The rodeo is an annual Top 60 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Prorodeo NFR Playoff Series stop, and features numerous world-champion athletes and animals.

Chairman Denis Fast touched on how special this rodeo is.

"Many rodeos are 50, 80, 100 years old. We're 7," Fast said. "And to get to where we're at in the standings in the NFR playoffs, and to to get to that spot in a few years really gives credit to our community and how much people support it and come. We have a lot of great community partners because of that."

Rodeo entertainer J.J. Harrison explained why Central Oregon is the perfect place for a rodeo.

"You know, I think the great thing about Central Oregon is that the fans that come and watch rodeo here are pretty savvy to what rodeo is. A lot of them are ranchers. A lot of them are doing some of these things on their ranches back home.

"But the energy level that the High Desert Stampede puts into their rodeo is what captivates people. It's what grabs them and pulls you in. You're going to want to be a part of it. It's not just sitting and watching. The entertainment being a part of it. Central Oregon fans get that, and that's my thing. I love Central Oregon for this reason. The fans that come. Giddy up!"

Wednesday night's schedule included Steer Wrestling, Team Roping & Tie Down Slack in the morning, Broncos, Bulls & Beauty at 7 p.m. and the Chute 9 after-party at 9 p,m.

It was also NewsChannel 21 Family Night, which means tickets started at $15 and all children 7 and under received free admission.