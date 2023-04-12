Addisen Fisher committed to ‘dream’ school UCLA, leading Bend softball’s state title push

(Update: adding video, comments from Addisen Fisher, Bend High softball coach)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Addisen Fisher is officially a UCLA Bruin commit, but has unfinished business during the high school season.

“Oh my goodness -- it feels amazing! It's literally a dream come true,” Fisher said of committing.

The two-time Oregon Gatorade player of the year has had her sights on Southern California since she was a freshman, and saw it come to fruition this fall.

“Once I stepped on campus, I just kind of knew,” Fisher said. “I walked out in the uniform to do the photo shoot on Saturday, and it was literally a dream -- like it didn’t feel real.”

The Bend High junior pitcher is the No. 1 recruit in the country for the Class of 2024.

Her Lava Bears are one of the top-ranked teams in the state -- and the country, and have several high-level players.

Rob Ray, head softball coach at Bend High, said it’s unusual to see this many talented athletes in this area on one team.

“Having someone, or a group of young ladies that stand out talent-wise and skill set is not normal,” Ray said.

Ray, in his first year with the program, says Addisen is as hard-working and humble as any star player he’s coached.

However, he knows what comes with a player of her status.

“Our whole team has a target, and obviously Addisen has that target,” Ray said.

Fisher can feel it.

“There’s definitely a big target on my back, and there’s a lot of people that want to watch me fail, which is sad,” Fisher said. “But it’s the reality, and I think that’s what everybody has to face.”

Last year, while in 6A, Fisher and the Lava Bears lost an extra-inning pitchers duel in the state semifinals, falling short of the ultimate goal.

“Kind of had to leave my mind for a little bit, so I could focus on travel and playing 18U and getting recruited,” Fisher said of last year’s loss. “But now that we’re back, it's definitely put a chip on our shoulders. All of us, not just me.”

This year, with every team in the country knowing her name, Coach Ray knows the state championship stakes are as high as ever.

“Puts a little more pressure on her, but if you see our sweatshirts, it says 'Pressure is a privilege,' which I’ve always kind of believed that,” Ray said. “If people want to come after us, fine, but we’ve got to prepare and go to work.”