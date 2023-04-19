Redmond barrel racing event for a good cause gets under way

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wednesday is the first night of this year's High Cascades Futurity and Benefit race.

The four-day event at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds features some top-notch barrel racing talent, and its raising money for a good cause.

The race is organized by Sanctuary Barrel Races, a religious fundraising group started in 2017.

It raises funds for rural and rodeo families experiencing emergency medical situations.

President Garan Buller said for families with lots of animals, land and even employees, many costs are not covered by insurance in emergency situations.

Buller grew up in a ranching family in Powell Butte, and had his fair share of health issues and surgeries.

He wanted to provide a way to help families like his.

“We could do something to fix this problem in Central Oregon. So I started this as a 16-year-old,” Buller said. “It came to my mind, and I always barrel-raced, and loved it. And this community’s amazing -- we really get behind people who need help.”

He hopes to raise $25,000 this weekend.

“So anything that we do get is really helpful," Buller said, "and it goes out throughout the year, helping people with these unforeseen medical emergencies and unforeseen circumstances.”

There of course will also be up to $400,000 in payouts.

You can enjoy open barrel races, peewee championships, slot racing calcutta, an auction, a catered dinner and more, now through Sunday.