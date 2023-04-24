Bend Rugby Club wins Pacific Northwest Rugby Union final, heads to Vegas in May

The Roughriders rode over the mountains this weekend, and came home with a championship trophy.

The Bend Rugby Club took care of business in the semi final, beating Chuckanut Bay 56-26 on Saturday.

In the finals against Clark County, the Roughriders battled back from an early 15-7 deficit, winning the Pacific Northwest Rugby Union Final 32-22.

The Roughriders will now represent the PNW in the USA Club Rugby Pacific Super Regional in Las Vegas next month.