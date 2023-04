The Thunderwolves are a Division II program in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Dylan Retzloff is committed to play at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Jordyn Bennett will be a Whitworth Pirate, part of a Division III program in Washington state.

Eric Brostek is committed to the University of Dubuque, a Division III school in Iowa.

