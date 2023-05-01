15th annual CRR Steel Stampede to feature two new events

This weekend is the 15th annual Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede.

It's a vintage motorcycle event, with trial or skill races on Saturday and motocross races for speed on Sunday.

This year, it's adding an early motocross practice on Saturday, and a "fundred" class adult mini bike race on Sunday, between the two motocross races.

There will be a beer garden, food trucks and other vendors.

The cost is $15 entry for everyone, $45 for one race, $35 for an additional race, and $20 for a T-shirt.