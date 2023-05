You can buy tickets here .

Thursday games are "thirsty Thursdays", with wine and 12oz draft craft beer discounted.

Every Tuesday game is $2 general admission tickets, $2 16 oz fountain soda, $2 small hot dogs, and discounted Coors and Coors light.

The Elks open the season June 2nd at home against Wenatchee.

The Bend Elks' 2023 single-game tickets are officially on sale now.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

