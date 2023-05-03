Bend volleyball player finishes top 10 in country with club team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend high junior volleyball starter Chloe LeLuge came back from the Girls Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio this week.

The club 18s tournament featured the best high school-aged teams and players in the country.

The middle blocker and her NPJ Forefront team finished ninth overall.

LeLuge is the only player from Bend on the team. She said it was surreal to compete, and succeed, against the best competition in the country.

"Ever since I was little, coming to these big tournaments and seeing these older age groups perform, I've always just been so wowed,” LeLuge said, “Then now, as an 18-year-old I feel there I can compete with these all these teams, you know."

LeLuge is a class of 2028 Cal Poly commit. She'll look to use her high level club experience this fall for her senior high school season.

The 2022 Player of the Year will try and bring home a state title for her Lava Bears.