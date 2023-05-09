Bend-Caldera JV lacrosse wins SALI tournament in Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Caldera JV lacrosse team won the SALI lacrosse tournament in sisters over the weekend.

Treasurer Hillary Williams says this is the first time a Bend team has won this tournament.

The Wolf-Bears even had a buzzer-beater win against a strong Canadian team.

The Bend-Caldera varsity boys are a ranked team as well, but are too old for the SALI tournament.

The JV Wolf-Bears are undefeated this spring season, and play the Summit JV team in the last game of the season Friday.