National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Portland looking for volunteers

The 42nd annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games are looking for your help.

The games are the world’s largest adaptive annual wheelchair sports and rehabilitation event solely for military veterans.

This year, it's in Portland from July 4th-9th.

Volunteers will help line up the athletes, hand out programs, and possibly even carry state or national flags for some of the teams.

Find out more here: https://wheelchairgames.org/community/volunteer/