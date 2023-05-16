Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 5:22 PM

National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Portland looking for volunteers

The 42nd annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games are looking for your help.

The games are the world’s largest adaptive annual wheelchair sports and rehabilitation event solely for military veterans.

This year, it's in Portland from July 4th-9th.

Volunteers will help line up the athletes, hand out programs, and possibly even carry state or national flags for some of the teams.

Find out more here: https://wheelchairgames.org/community/volunteer/

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content