Oregon Masters state championships this weekend at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

 BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend is the Oregon Masters state championship swim meet.

 Masters swimming is a competitive swim level for adults of all ages.

The championship meet is the culmination of the fall and winter swim seasons.

This year's meet has 160 swimmers enrolled, competing from 15 different teams.

Central Oregon Masters Aquatics won the meet last year, but coach Bob Bruce knows there's a lot of strong competition around the state.

“You know, it's what you have done for me lately?” Bruce said. "We have a great history, but once again we have to step up and do it again.” 

He talked about getting to catch up with other swimmers from different teams.

“I look forward to getting my team together and motivating them for a great performance,” Bruce said. “I look very much forward to seeing all of my friends from all over the state of Oregon in our swim community.”

The meet will be at Juniper Swim and Fitness center Friday through Sunday.

They'll host the “spring” meet on June 10th.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast

