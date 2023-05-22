Skip to Content
Central Christian finishes 2nd in silver bracket at boys state volleyball tournament

This weekend was the Oregon boys volleyball state tournament.

The Central Christian Tigers finished in second place in the silver bracket. 

They were the only 1A school competing, with every other team either 3A or higher. 

The Tigers had a strong inaugural season, beating Bend High, the only other Central Oregon team, both times the two played.

Congrats to the Tigers on a successful weekend!

The next OSAA vote on makinh boys volleyball a sanctioned sport is in October.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast

