Summit boys tennis win big at states, securing three titles

BEND, Ore, (KTVZ) -- The Summit boys tennis team took home three different state championship trophies this weekend.

Top-seeded singles player Ben Bonetto won the singles title.

The No. 1-ranked doubles pair of Max Himstreet and Zack Olander won the doubles title.

The Storm won the team title with 26 points, 15 more than the second-place team.

Himstreet and Olander have been friends and have been practicing tennis together for 10 years.

“So to see each other grow as players and as people and to come together and win together and win a doubles championship together was such a fun experience,” Himstreet said.

Himstreet and his teammates, like senior Drew Salari, are happy their hard work paid off, and not surprised at the results.

“I personally fully expected this to happen,” Salari said. “Just coming off of last year and coming down to 5A especially, I had a feeling we were going to pull it out. Just the skill level we had and the group of guys we had.”

Himstreet touched on watching Bonetto win after his doubles win.

“So it was just a win after a win after a win, so it was just a surreal experience,” Himstreet said. “I had such a great time!”

It's the first state title for the boys team since 2018 and ninth overall.

The Summit girls finished in fifth, while the Ridgeview girls tied for third.