Rodeo’s next generation: Crooked River Roundup invites Young Guns to compete

Crooked River Roundup
Crooked River Roundup's Young Guns competition is special chance for younger contestants to share the rodeo stage
By
Published 9:41 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Along with world-class professional contestants, Crooked River Roundup welcomes back fan-favorite Young Guns, sponsored by Bigfoot Beverages/Pepsi.

Unique to Oregon Pro Rodeo, Young Guns showcases the next generation of rodeo competitors from ages six to 18. These contestants will compete alongside world champions during CRR’s PRCA performances held nightly Thursday through Saturday.

The rough stock Young Gun contestants were chosen from the Oregon High School Rodeo, and timed event Young Gun contestants qualified from the Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association.

The professional contestant roster includes a record-breaking number of entries, with 500+ professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country (including several World Champions) making their way to the CRR June 22-24.

Young Gun Contestants are from all across the state of Oregon. Contestant list below.

Bareback:

Brody Dent

Kelin Abbas

Sean Mahoney

Breakaway Roping

            Callie Holmes

            Cashlynn Earnest

            Colby Welle

            Hadley Every

            Heath Powers

            Landon O’Malley

            Levi Gregg

            Paysen Green

            Triften Every

Saddle Bronc

            Brycen Martin

            Cutter Marsh

            Justin England

            Shane Scott

Team Roping

            Callie Holmes and Jadon Snow

            Cohen Earnest and Tiersyn Kafka

            Colby Welle and Levi Gregg

            Hadley Every and Robert Silva Jr.

            Jaxen Allen and Heath Powers

            Landon O’Malley and Emmett Oliver

            Paysen Green and Tyler Silva

            Quinlynn Muller and Cade Muller

            *Triften Every and Matthew Silva

Bulls

            *Casen Barkley

            Cutter Woollard

            Frankie Beam

            Jack Strong

            Parker Buchanan

            Ross McKinney

Barrel Racing

            Bentli Shull

            Blakely Every

            Callahan Neher

            Emma Gregg

            Eva Gow

            Karsyn West

            Riley Nonella

            Teagan Cline

            Tess Hill

* 2022 Young Gun Champions

###

About the Crooked River Roundup

Produced by a dedicated Board of Directors and over 500 volunteers, Prineville’s CRR brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top rodeo stock, cowboys, and cowgirls. Started by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon and the largest in Crook County. CRR consists of a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of Oregon’s largest parimutuel horse racing in July.

KTVZ news sources

