Rodeo’s next generation: Crooked River Roundup invites Young Guns to compete
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Along with world-class professional contestants, Crooked River Roundup welcomes back fan-favorite Young Guns, sponsored by Bigfoot Beverages/Pepsi.
Unique to Oregon Pro Rodeo, Young Guns showcases the next generation of rodeo competitors from ages six to 18. These contestants will compete alongside world champions during CRR’s PRCA performances held nightly Thursday through Saturday.
The rough stock Young Gun contestants were chosen from the Oregon High School Rodeo, and timed event Young Gun contestants qualified from the Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association.
The professional contestant roster includes a record-breaking number of entries, with 500+ professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country (including several World Champions) making their way to the CRR June 22-24.
Young Gun Contestants are from all across the state of Oregon. Contestant list below.
Bareback:
Brody Dent
Kelin Abbas
Sean Mahoney
Breakaway Roping
Callie Holmes
Cashlynn Earnest
Colby Welle
Hadley Every
Heath Powers
Landon O’Malley
Levi Gregg
Paysen Green
Triften Every
Saddle Bronc
Brycen Martin
Cutter Marsh
Justin England
Shane Scott
Team Roping
Callie Holmes and Jadon Snow
Cohen Earnest and Tiersyn Kafka
Colby Welle and Levi Gregg
Hadley Every and Robert Silva Jr.
Jaxen Allen and Heath Powers
Landon O’Malley and Emmett Oliver
Paysen Green and Tyler Silva
Quinlynn Muller and Cade Muller
*Triften Every and Matthew Silva
Bulls
*Casen Barkley
Cutter Woollard
Frankie Beam
Jack Strong
Parker Buchanan
Ross McKinney
Barrel Racing
Bentli Shull
Blakely Every
Callahan Neher
Emma Gregg
Eva Gow
Karsyn West
Riley Nonella
Teagan Cline
Tess Hill
* 2022 Young Gun Champions
About the Crooked River Roundup
Produced by a dedicated Board of Directors and over 500 volunteers, Prineville’s CRR brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top rodeo stock, cowboys, and cowgirls. Started by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon and the largest in Crook County. CRR consists of a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of Oregon’s largest parimutuel horse racing in July.