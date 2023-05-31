Rodeo’s next generation: Crooked River Roundup invites Young Guns to compete

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Along with world-class professional contestants, Crooked River Roundup welcomes back fan-favorite Young Guns, sponsored by Bigfoot Beverages/Pepsi.

Unique to Oregon Pro Rodeo, Young Guns showcases the next generation of rodeo competitors from ages six to 18. These contestants will compete alongside world champions during CRR’s PRCA performances held nightly Thursday through Saturday.

The rough stock Young Gun contestants were chosen from the Oregon High School Rodeo, and timed event Young Gun contestants qualified from the Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association.

The professional contestant roster includes a record-breaking number of entries, with 500+ professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country (including several World Champions) making their way to the CRR June 22-24.

Young Gun Contestants are from all across the state of Oregon. Contestant list below.

Bareback:

Brody Dent

Kelin Abbas

Sean Mahoney

Breakaway Roping

Callie Holmes

Cashlynn Earnest

Colby Welle

Hadley Every

Heath Powers

Landon O’Malley

Levi Gregg

Paysen Green

Triften Every

Saddle Bronc

Brycen Martin

Cutter Marsh

Justin England

Shane Scott

Team Roping

Callie Holmes and Jadon Snow

Cohen Earnest and Tiersyn Kafka

Colby Welle and Levi Gregg

Hadley Every and Robert Silva Jr.

Jaxen Allen and Heath Powers

Landon O’Malley and Emmett Oliver

Paysen Green and Tyler Silva

Quinlynn Muller and Cade Muller

*Triften Every and Matthew Silva

Bulls

*Casen Barkley

Cutter Woollard

Frankie Beam

Jack Strong

Parker Buchanan

Ross McKinney

Barrel Racing

Bentli Shull

Blakely Every

Callahan Neher

Emma Gregg

Eva Gow

Karsyn West

Riley Nonella

Teagan Cline

Tess Hill

* 2022 Young Gun Champions

About the Crooked River Roundup

Produced by a dedicated Board of Directors and over 500 volunteers, Prineville’s CRR brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top rodeo stock, cowboys, and cowgirls. Started by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon and the largest in Crook County. CRR consists of a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of Oregon’s largest parimutuel horse racing in July.