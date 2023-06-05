Two teams from High Desert Renegades softball win at Bend Summer Clash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This weekend was the Bend Summer Clash regional softball tournament at Pine Nursery Park.

The High Desert Renegades, a local club in its first year as a program, had its 14U and 16U teams win first place.

Both teams faced two days of tough competition, including come from behind wins, low scoring and high scoring games.

While the 16s team is composed of several accomplished high school players, coach Rick Morton said this was a great weekend of growth for the 14s.

“When you’re trying to create a competitive environment it’s not just about winning games it's about the process and the education and helping girls continue to grow in their understanding of the game but also their performances of the game,” Morton said.

The teams have a few months left in the season, with a couple big tournaments in Portland and Reno coming up.

Morton thinks both teams will only continue to get better.

“To see all that hard work over this year pay off especially for the 14Us, because we’ve been to different tournaments throughout the year and it’s been somewhat of a challenge so its been some good learning so to see them put it all together was really great along with the support from the parents.”