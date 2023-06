Redmond High School honored its college-bound athletes Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers have five seniors moving on to the next level.

Evan Otten will play basketball at Idaho State.

Nathan Wachs, Chad Spitz, and Kyle Littlejohn will play football at Eastern Oregon University.

Caleb Dickerson will play football at George Fox.

Brogan Halsey will play football at college of the Siskiyous.