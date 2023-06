The Oregon High Desert Storm pulled out an impressive win this weekend.

The pro arena football team beat the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks in comeback fashion.

The Storm were down 26-0 at halftime, but came all the way back to win 44-40, doing most of the scoring in the fourth quarter.

The Storm's next game is at home in Redmond on June 24th. If they win, they move on to the championship game.