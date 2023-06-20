Road cycling series ‘Bend Summer Criterium’ starts this week with clinic and races

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The road racing series, backed by legendary cyclist Chris Horner, is five weeks long with races taking place on Wednesdays.

Wednesday is the first day, starting with a clinic at Pacific Crest Middle School.

The series has been in town for many years under different organizations.

This year it's been brought back by the Horner Cycling Foundation, a non-profit helping kids get access and exposure to road cycling.

Director Molly Cogswell-Kelly says road cycling is a great sport to practice in Bend, and hopes the series will get more kids involved.

“You know we’ve really seen a decline of people riding on the road and so we thought this would be a great opportunity, with Chris leading the charge to get kids on road bikes again,” Cogswell-Kelly said. “Because they used to ride, we just don’t see them that much and we just want kids to be active.”

In addition to the pre-race clinic with Horner and other pro cyclists, there are three different age groups for races.

The Kiddie Crit, for kids 4-8, Junior, for kids 9-18, and Masters for adults 18 plus.