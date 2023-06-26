Summit tight end Charlie Crowell commits to the University of Arizona

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit senior Charlie Crowell had offers from several big name Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, but ultimately he followed his gut, and committed to the University of Arizona.

In the past few months, the three-star tight end visited his top choices of Arizona, Cal, and Washington State.

While the latter two schools impressed him, Wildcats coach Jordan Paopao was the difference-maker, with Crowell believing he has the best shot of getting him to the NFL.

He joins former Oregon Duck Cam McCormick and former Oregon State Beaver Luke Musgrave as tight ends from Bend landing with a major Pac-12 program.

He'll play his senior season with the Summit Storm this fall.