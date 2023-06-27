Bend’s over-60 Masters softball league ‘important’ for players, welcomes all senior ages

(Update: adding video, comments from players, commissioner)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Who says you have to stop playing softball when you get older?

Every Wednesday, the 60 and over masters softball teams come to Pine Nursery for a double header match up.

Karl Johansen, the commissioner for the over-60 Masters softball league,is amazed at the size of the league.

“Pretty incredible actually for having the amount of players we have,” Johansen said.

The league is made up of 70 players on five teams, with some players as old as 85.

“So we have a lot fo elderly guys that are playing ball in Bend,” Johansen said.

A lot of the players, like one of the team managers Jim Bailey, started playing in the 50s league and never stopped.

“One of the guys told me, hey we have this league that plays on Wednesday mornings, and I said I can’t wait to be 60 it’s something to look forward to,” Bailey said. “So that’s how I started doing it and I’ve been playing here for eight years now.”

He and Johansen said getting outside in the sun every week is good for the players mentally and physically.

“But here you’re playing softball the way it’s meant to be played, out in the sunlight,” Bailey said.

Johansen added, “Well part of it is they’re not just going to the gym they’re out here enjoying the sunshine and getting some exercise and moving around and doing things that they may not be doing otherwise.”

They say having a friendly, but competitive league gives the guys something to look forward to.

“For a lot of our guys who are retired or are older, they will say, this is very important to them,” Bailey said. “Waiting and looking forward to the next season is something they really look forward to. You know as you get older in years, this is the thing. I get to play with the guys, I get to play a kids game even though I’m in my 70s and 80s. That's the excellent part about this league.”

Plus every season ends with a one game playoff and a season championship.

“Winner gets to have the same beer as the loser does,” Johansen said with a smile.

The league runs from late April to September every year.

Bailey and Johansen encourage anyone interested to reach out about joining next year, or come on by to watch Wednesday at 10:00am.

As one of the players said, “You don’t stop playing the game because you get old, you get old because you stop playing the game.”