Mountain View, Crook County and Madras with top trap shooting state finishes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A couple Central Oregon schools took home the hardware in the state trap shooting championships.

The Mountain View trap team finished first at the 2A state tournament. 

Trap is a competitive shooting sport, using shotguns to shoot clay targets. 

The club team has 56 total players with 24 making it to state.

The Cougars had the best combined team score of 460, three points ahead of Canby, beating thirteen other teams.

While the team is a Mountain View club, there's players from Caldera, Ridgeview, Redmond and even some home schooled athletes.

Ridgeview senior Jake Nichols had the best individual score on the team, shooting 94 overall.

