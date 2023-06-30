Mt. Bachelor’s zip line tours bring unique fun to the resort’s summer schedule

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It may be summertime, but there are still plenty of activities going on at Mt. Bachelor.

The Mt. Bachelor summer zip line tour is back for its fourth season.

The tour has three different stages, which include incredible scenic views and exhilarating drops.

“It's just a totally different experience than what the guests get to experience in the wintertime,” Kori Coggin, the zip tour manager, said.

Every tour begins with a harness fitting session, an informational safety video, a training session on a ten-foot decline, and then a scenic ride up the ski lift.

Between stages you can enjoy the view, play some cornhole, or add to the chalk art collection.

Oh, and of course: you zip line.

Part of the fun is that the handlebar you hold on to, controls how fast or slow you can go.

“It's a unique experience, because you’re in control of your speed through the whole course,” Coggin said. “If it's out of your comfort zone, it's definitely a thrill, but it's super enjoyable for most people.

