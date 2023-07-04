Bend Elks were looking to stay hot against Yakima Valley in July 4th showdown, but Pippins prevailed 9-6

(Update: Elks fall to Yakima Valley)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's a combination as good as any: July 4th and baseball, America's birthday and America's pastime.

The Bend Elks started a new series against the Yakima Valley Pippins Tuesday night at Vince Genna Stadium.

Not only were the Bend Elks eager to honor their country, they were coming off a series with two walk-off wins. The Elks had walk-off wild pitch win against the Walla Walla Sweets Sunday night, just two nights after walking off the Sweets for their first victory of the series.

The Elks were 10-14 coming into this week.

Unfortunately, the see-saw battle Tuesday night ended with Yakima Valley topping the Elks 9-6. The season series with the Pippins is tied 2-2, so Wednesday evening's home contest will be the tiebreaker.

Nevertheless, Elks catcher and USC sophomore Luca DiPaolo says the hometown fans have been incredible, and he expects the same for this Independence Day series.

"Oh dude, just lay it out on the field for America, you know?” DiPaolo said. “Man, I'm feeling great, just because like, recently a lot more energy, I'd say obviously, just because a lot more people are coming to our games. And just timely hitting for us, and we've won on two walk-offs or extra innings, so that kind of fires us up."

He looks forward to more of the same.

"I want as much energy as possible -- just people just cheering, standing up, waving the flag around, you know?” DiPaolo said, waving an American flag in his hand. “I'll hit the home run and wave this around, after the home run hopefully!"

Tickets can be found here.

After this series, the Elks head over the mountains to take on the Portland Pickles.