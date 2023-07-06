Skip to Content
Sports

Bend FC to open Futsal gym and indoor soccer training facility

By
Published 5:19 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend FC has secured 5,000 square feet of indoor training space, right next to the Bend Endurance Academy's new building off Reed Market Road.

The space will be home to Bend FC's winter training, team clinics, public events and its new futsal club.

Futsal is a smaller, five-on-five indoor version of soccer that is gaining popularity in the United States.

The facility should open this winter, and the club is inviting local businesses to advertise inside the new arena.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content