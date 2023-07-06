Bend FC to open Futsal gym and indoor soccer training facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend FC has secured 5,000 square feet of indoor training space, right next to the Bend Endurance Academy's new building off Reed Market Road.

The space will be home to Bend FC's winter training, team clinics, public events and its new futsal club.

Futsal is a smaller, five-on-five indoor version of soccer that is gaining popularity in the United States.

The facility should open this winter, and the club is inviting local businesses to advertise inside the new arena.