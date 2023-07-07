Bend running coach offers online 5K training course for mid-life women

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend running coach is offering a new eight week 5K training course, designed for mid-life women, completely online.

“Ready, Set, Run” with Michelle Poirot features live and prerecorded Zoom sessions, with running information, motivation and workouts.

Poirot says midlife women often have a lot of responsibilities to juggle.

“Mid-life women are dealing with a lot of challenges and a limited amount of time,” Poirot said.

The online aspect allows runners to train on their own schedule.

“Again, so often it comes down to motivation for people,” Poirot said. “How do you start running, believe that you can do it, sustain it through a training program and sustain it after a training program? That’s the value right? Don’t just do it for eight weeks, you want to do it and enjoy it for your whole life.”

Poirot and Ceiling: Unlimited held a virtual training course during the pandemic, and she said people loved it.

Many say they would never have signed up if it were in person.

This course starts next week, on Wednesday July 12th.