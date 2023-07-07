Crook County Little League softball team heading to regionals, baseball state tournament this weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Little League is sending its all-star softball team to regionals -- and the baseball team could be next.

This is the first time Crook County’s senior softball team has made regionals.

The senior team won their District Five championship game over Redmond.

The team then got an automatic win during states, due to a lack of teams.

Now, they’re representing the state of Oregon, starting July 20th in Montana.

Crook County Little League Director of Softball Shea Cox says these girls have earned it.

“Super proud. They’re a good group of girls and they deserve to go play at this caliber,” Cox said. “They’ve worked really really hard the last two, three weeks and all season really since it began in January, February-ish."

Cox touched on the team's fundraising efforts, which you can donate to here.

“We’ve been practicing pretty much every day and when they’re not practicing every day they’re going door to door, business to business and fundraising for this unexpected trip to Montana that we're going to be taking in a few days,” Cox said.

Crook County Little League is hosting the baseball state tournament this weekend.

The Crook County boys could earn a spot in regionals as well.