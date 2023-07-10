OSU great Adley Rutschman reflects on MLB All-Star and HR Derby opportunity in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wa. (KTVZ) -- The Seattle Mariners, Oregon's closest MLB team, is hosting the All Star game this year.

However, a familiar face is making his all star debut.

Sherwood native and Oregon State Legend adley Rutschman is representing the Baltimore Orioles in the all-star game, and competing in the home run derby.

Former Oregon State head coach Pat Casey knew Adley Rutschman was a special player at osu, and would do great things in the majors.

“He’s got the it factor you know, he’s a superstar,” Casey said.

He said he knew Rutschman would be an all-star.

“Well I'll tell ya I really don’t want to sound like a profit or anything but it does not surprise me,” Casey said. “I think you ask the people that he played with, guys he played with, they wouldn’t be surprised either.”

Rutschman, a second year catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, was the most outstanding player for the Beavers 2018 national championship team.

“We don’t win the national championship without Adley Rutschman.”

Now he’ll play in his first all star game, at the stadium he went to growing up.

“It’s crazy how it worked out like that,” Rutschman said. “It's one of those things you look at at the beginning of the year and think oh the all star game is in Seattle how cool would that be and now its here and you feel blessed and you feel fortunate.”

He also elected to compete in this year's home run derby -- with his dad throwing pitches to him.

“You wanna throw--you wanna throw some pitches he can do some damage with, obviously,” Randy rutschman said. “But, you know, I think if he was in it just to win it, he would ask ten other people.

Casey predicted how he’d do.

“Well you know adley handles things … he’s captain america man our guys used to label that to him,” Casey said. “He's got the it factor. Anything that's a big situation he handles it.”

Adley was more humble.

“I don’t know about that but I think for me just try and enjoy the moment, give my best go and take everything in.”

Rutchsman’s humility is one of many traits Casey said makes him great.

“It's hard to find a more deserving athlete, student athlete, person than to have all these accolades that are coming his way."

Rutschman will compete in the home run derby but he’ll have his hands full.

Seattle Mariners young star Julio Rodriguez is also competing.

He's one of three Seattle all stars to represent the host city, including Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

