Noah Chast is live from the All-Star Game in Seattle with Bend fans and famous broadcaster

SEATTLE (KTVZ) -- It's Game Day for the American and National League teams in the 2023 All-Star game.

Former Olympic softball player and ESPN broadcaster Jessica calls Bend home, and baseball her passion.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, just showing off this part of the country,” Mendoza said. “I work for a network that’s based off the East Coast, and most of our crew has never been to Seattle and never been to Washington.”

She's happy the baseball world is seeing this part of the country’s beauty, even if others, like Kirkland resident Brian Muchinsky, don't want the secret to get out.

“It's nice -- we don’t want the secret to get too spread far and wide,” Muchinsky said. “We like keeping the secret from most people, but on a special occasion, it's good to show them what we got up here.”

Local fans young and old are taking it all in, like kids Timmy Blose and Raihan Echevarria.

“I’m just excited to see all of the players here. Tey’re probably some of the best players of this generation, so it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Blose said.

Echevarria said -- twice -- that his favorite player was “everybody.”

Blose and Muchinsky arrived early, knowing this year's game might have their next favorite All-Star Game moment.

“My favorite All-Star Game moment was when Derek Jeter got his final All-Star Game hit. That was pretty cool,” Blose said.

“Well, I remember as a kid Bo Jackson hitting one 5,000 feet, it looked like, when I was about 10, But this year, Julio last night hitting 41 in a round -- that was pretty special,” Muchinsky said.

Mendoza commented on Rodriguez’ record-breaking Home Run Derby.

“I had goosebumps, we just stopped talking at one point because it was J-Rod’s show and to see this crowd,” Mendoza said. “I’ve got my entire family here as well, because we're from Bend. No one sat down that entire round, and it is something so special that we’ll never forget. We won't forget Adley Rutchsman switching around to the right side and hitting seven of his eight swings were home runs.”

Carson Bottemiller and his family are from Bend and made the trip to Seattle.

They’ve been here for three days and have loved the experience.

“Oh, it was crazy. The whole stadium was shaking. Everyone was going nuts or chanting 'Julio!' Julio was awesome,” Bottemiller said of the Home Run Derby. “Back when I used to like, watch highlights of it. Ken Griffey Jr. making crazy plays and hitting home runs. He's always been my favorite player.”

He added how amazing the trip has been.

“It's the best thing ever,” Bottemiller said. “My dad, back when I was like six, promised me that if they ever brought the game back here, he would buy me tickets. So, yeah, pretty cool."

Truly an unforgettable experience for Carson, his family and all the fans in T-Mobile Park.