Bend South minors competing in state baseball tournament

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend South minors baseball team is heading to the States.

This group of 10-12 year old all-stars won their double-elimination district tournament, and will be swinging away at States in a little more than a week.

The Bend South Minors are District Five champions in the 8, 9 and 10-year-old division.

They’re heading to La Grande next weekend for the state tournament, for the first time as a program in quite a few years.

They'll face eight teams from across Oregon and northern California.

Head coach Chris McCarty and his son Cooper might not have expected to play this late in the summer, but are relishing the opportunity.

“I thought we had a chance to win if we played well, and we played extremely well in our district tournament,” Chris said. “We have to figure out, practice is a little tricky with this heat, making sure the kids are rested and hydrated and getting ready for the games, but I think we’ll do great.”

His 10-year-old son Cooper was asked if he expected to be playing in States.

“I had hope, but I didn’t think we were going to make it to States,” Cooper said. “I’m very excited, I think it’s going to be a fun way, even if you win or lose. I’m most looking forward to just playing the state tournament and having fun with my baseball friends.”

His dad touched on how fun its been for him.

“It's so fun to see where we started, to where we are, to where I know we can go,” Chris said. “So for me, seeing the kids get better and continuing to have fun throughout the course of the season, it's been really fun for me.”

The 8-10 year old division can not qualify for the Little League World Series.

So the state tournament is the end of the road for this team, either with or without a state champion banner.

Regardless, it will be a tremendous experience for these young all-stars.

They will be at the Bend Elks game tonight (7/13) selling 50/50 raffle tickets and Big Deal cards!

Big Deal cards have buy one, get one free coupon for Bend Elks game!

They're also raising funds for their trip, which you can learn more about here.