Bend FC Timbers U18 team heading to Nationals, first-ever C.O. team to qualify

Bend FC Timbers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend FC Timbers U18 team is heading to Florida for Nationals.

This is the first team in the history of Central Oregon soccer to qualify for the US Youth Soccer National Championships. 

However, it is a costly trip -- and a quick turnaround to raise funds.

The team held a Zumba fundraiser at a local yoga studio, and is raising funds online. 

Noah Chast will have more from the team on its trip to Nationals tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

