Bend to host national pickleball tournament; nearly 600 players set to take part in Pacific Northwest Classic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Thump Coffee and hosted by Bend Pickleball Club, begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26th and will run through the evening of July 30th at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Nearly 600 players are registered to play in this year’s Pacific Northwest Classic and they are coming from all corners of the country. Tournament Co-Director Christie Gestvang says, “This is our fourth annual Pacific Northwest Classic and we are thrilled to welcome all players and spectators to Bend.

"With a $34k purse this year, we are looking forward to five great days of fun, action-packed competition. On behalf of Bend Pickleball Club, our title sponsor Thump Coffee, and all of our other generous sponsors, we wish all tournament players the best of luck!”

Pacific Northwest Classic will kick off the fun with an exhibition match put on by tournament pros and their partners. The no-host event takes place at 6pm on July 25th at Thump Coffee Headquarters, 549 NW York Dr Suite 200 in Bend and is an opportunity to meet this year’s tournament co-hosts; Wes Gabrielsen, Joy Leising, Enrique Ruiz, and Jane Paulson.

Spectators can purchase and enjoy pizza from the Thump Bakery ovens while learning more about pickleball from some of the sport’s best ambassadors.

Ruiz is a 2019 Hall of Famer who has won a gold medal at Nationals in all his age divisions and is a six-time Open gold medalist in the Open Category.

Leising is a professional pickleball coach and player. With over eight years of competitive play under her belt, she has won numerous medals across the country and Canada, including gold in Women's and Mixed Doubles at USAPA Nationals.

Gabrielson is an eleven-time USAPA National Champion, six-time Canadian National Champion, two-time Tournament of Champions Gold Medalist, and two-time U.S. Open Champion.

Paulson was born and raised in Oregon. A lawyer by day and a pickleball addict by night, she plays in senior pro events across the U.S.

In addition to Thump Coffee, Pacific Northwest Classic’s title sponsor, numerous local and national companies are sponsoring the tournament. Platinum Sponsors are Pickleball Zone, Selkirk, Krueger & Lenox, Hydroflask, and World Pickleball Tour. Gold Sponsors are Humana, Widgi Creek Pickleball, Mike’s Fence Center, The Premier Pickleball Club, and Altitude Beverages. Silver Sponsors are Paulson Coletti Trial Attorneys, Element by Westin, Paddletek, GAMMA Pickleball, Pickleball Rocks, and Jigsaw Health.

Pacific Northwest Classic is a free, family-friendly event. Spectators are encouraged to attend but please note that event parking at Pine Nursery Park is very limited and on a first come, first served basis. For a complete tournament play schedule, please visit www.bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2023/.

About Bend Pickleball Club

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 1,050 and waiting list of more than 300, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed. For more information, please visit www.bendpickleballclub.com