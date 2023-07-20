Two C.O. athletes competing in water polo Junior Olympics
The water polo Junior Olympics is happening right now, and there are a couple Central Oregon athletes competing.
Adler Bartlett and Iben Norton are representing the High Desert in Orange County, California this weekend at the u-18 water polo Junior Olympics.
Bartlett is a Bend High student, while Norton goes to Summit High.
They're both playing with the Blue Crush, a Portland-based team.
They lost their first match, but have plenty more ahead the next few days.