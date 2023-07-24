Bend North Little League Softball in Regional semifinals; baseball update

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend North softball little league team is in San Bernardino right now, doing a whole lot of winning.

This All-Star team is not only winning, but they're crushing the ball!

They've scored 19 runs in two games, and are already in the regional semifinal.

The team powered to a 10-0 win over Idaho on Sunday.

The Bend North All-Stars beat Alaska in their first-round game on Saturday, 9-1.

Starting pitcher Janelle Guiney and the rest of her squad have allowed just one run in two games, while striking out more than 20 batters.

They face Montana in the Regional semifinal, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

For now, they're enjoying some well deserved time off at Disneyland.

Meanwhile, Bend North baseball has quite a few teams making runs of their own.

The Juniors team won districts, and will play in the regionals next week.

The 12s team won districts, but lost in the fifth round of regionals against Murray Hill and were eliminated from the tournament.

The 11s team started out regionals with a loss to Murray Hill on Saturday but beat Klamath Falls Sunday 13-2. They play again Monday night.